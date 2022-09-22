Worship Minister, Elizabeth Eromosele Drops Debut Single “ “Mere Anyi Ebere”



“Mere anyi ebere”, an outcry for God’s unfailing mercy has been released by Sister Elizabeth Ndubisi Eromosele.



The song is based on the Bible passage that it’s by God’s mercy that we are not consumed, his compassion never fails. The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases.



Indeed, his mercies never end. They are new every morning.



It encourages us to approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need. This is a time of need.



According to Sister Elizabeth, “this song was born in my heart years ago but began to burn during the lockdown when I felt in my spirit that we are entering trying times and will need God to intervene on our behalf more than ever.”



Sister Elizabeth Ndubisi Eromosele, fondly called Aunty Lizzy, gave her life to Christ in her teenage years at FGGC Bida and believes worship is a secret to a close walk with God.



She always loved singing and worship but only when alone. She shied away from singing in the choir. Sister Elizabeth is a CEM Trained Child Evangelist. She is an optometrist from the University of Benin, an author of children educational and religious books and school administrator.



Sister Elizabeth’s worship songs are from a product of deep intimacy, fellowship and seeking after God, as it is evident in this new single. It is the craving of a worshipper for deeper measures of the Holy Spirit and greater manifestations of His dimensions.



Sister Elizabeth serves as a children minister at a Centre of The Covenant Nation in Lagos Nigeria.



She is a lover of God, a worshipper songwriter and happily married to Elvis Eromosele. They have four amazing children, Jed, Jane, Jeffrey and Jessie.



“Mere anyi ebere” is available for download/streaming:

Here are links to listen and share:

YouTube:https://youtu.be/IJEc6w7EUi8

Apple Music:https://music.apple.com/us/artist/elizabeth-ndubisi-eromosele/1643377914

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/1AdfZSJU2crFtRnZ0AxoXm?si=MJRtLyH9Tea-yE9y2hfr7g&utm_source=whatsapp

Lyrics Video: https://youtu.be/3G14GWsPIok

You can contact Sister Elizabeth on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/elizabethndubisi.eromosele

Instagram: @Elizabeth_Ndubisi

