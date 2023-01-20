Worrying injury list: Ortom laments Benue PDP convoy accident, cautions drivers

Governor Samuel Ortom has sympathized with members of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP who were involved in a road accident on their way to Igumale, Ado Local Government Area for the ongoing Statewide campaign rally.

Governor Ortom who described the accident as unfortunate expressed appreciation to God that it was not fatal and there was no casualty recorded.

The Governor who spoke shortly after he visited the General Hospital, Igumale where the victims were being treated, directed that they be moved to Otukpo and Makurdi for greater medical attention.

Ortom’s caution

He used the moment to caution all drivers on the campaign train to exercise caution while moving in convoy.

Injury List

Among those injured were Hon. William Ortyom, member Benue State House of Assembly representing Guma State Constituency, Hon. Geoffrey Agbatse of Gwer-East State Constituency and Hon. Sugh Abanyi of Kwande West State Constituency.