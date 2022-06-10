WorldStage Economic Summit 2022 to focus on Nigeria’s infrastructural deficit

As major Nigerian political parties choose their presidential candidates for the 2023 general election, WorldStage Economic Summit 2022 is to focus on the nation’s infrastructural deficit.

According to a statement by World Stage Ltd., the organiser, the objective of the summit with the theme, ‘Nigeria’s Economy: Bridging the infrastructural gap’, is to examine the infrastructural challenges in the country.

The statement said the summit would also proffer solutions that would significantly help at improving prospects of achieving the nation’s economic potential.

It said that the summit which would hold virtually through zoom and physically at the IBIS Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos, would have the lead paper delivered by Dr Oluseye Ajuwon, a lecturer and researcher in economics at the University of Lagos.

The statement said policy makers from the Federal Government, state governments, National Assembly, private sector, and the academia, would deliberate on values-driven, high-standard, and transparent infrastructure partnership among other issues.

It said, “Nigeria is currently facing huge infrastructural gap that has hindered desire to exploit its rich natural andk human resources to stimulate kill k until development.

“Though, the Nigerian Government approved infrastructure related Public-Private Partnership (PPP) worth $9 billion between 2010 and 2021.

“This is under the regulatory guidance of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), about $1.5 trillion is still needed over a 10-year period to achieve an appreciable level of the National Infrastructure Stock.”

WES 2022 is the 6th in the series of 10 editions since WorldStage consolidated its economic conferences under the umbrella of an economic summit.

It is conceived to address economic challenges through diagnoses and application of practicable solutions with public and private sector engagement in a research and innovation driven platform.

This is to inspire new thinking in business initiative, policy formulation or implementation, economic reform and development.

World Stage Ltd., is a research and technology driven Africa focused firm with expertise in multidimensional communication services that helps public and private organisations to realise their full potential.(NAN)

