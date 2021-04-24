The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) has pledged its commitment to infectious disease surveillance and response in order to mitigate the burden of zoonotic diseases in the country.

Dr Bala Muhammad, Chairman FCT Chapter of the association, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja in commemoration of the World Veterinary Day.

NAN reports that the World Veterinary Day (WVD), which is commemorated annually on April 24, has as its 2021 theme, “Veterinarian Response to the COVID-19 Crisis”.

Muhammad said that the theme was selected to highlight the supportive roles played by the veterinarians to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that veterinarians were key in containment of infectious diseases in the country and across the globe.

He said that the association had played significant roles in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic transmission through public awareness, decontamination of livestock-related sites like abattoir, live bird and livestock market.

He also said that the association had increased vigilance on the containment of COVID-19 in animals.

The chairman decried the number of deaths recorded in the association and the country at large due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He, however, encouraged all veterinarians to remain committed adding, “the virus is still with us, it’s still dangerous and it’s killing people.

“I advise that subsequently infectious diseases of this nature should not be allowed to start to the extent that human will get down with the infection by nibbling it in the bud.

“The weakest point of any zoonotic disease is in the animals and through concerted efforts veterinarians can stop it at that level.

“The veterinarians have played and have been playing and will continue to play key role in the containment of COVID-19 and other infections diseases.

“Worthy of note is COVID-19 protocol developed by the Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) to guide incidents management in animals. It’s first of its kind in Africa.”

Muhammad noted that WVD is to highlight the challenges faced by the veterinarians, successes recorded and the way forward.

“I call on all veterinarian, all lovers of animals and the entire agricultural field to support this day by highlighting the challenges they face either as consumers of livestock or some that use them as sport, security or as pet.

“We encourage all veterinarians, members of their families, and everyone to take advantage of the very safe and potent COVID-19 vaccination and observe all other COVID-19 protocol both at home and outside.

“Veterinarians also have to work with clients, consumers and farmers in underscoring their successes but also highlighting how they can resolve some of the challenges,” Muhammad said. (NAN)

