World Tourism Day: Minister tasks stakeholders on promotion of products

By Chinenye Offor

The Minister of Tourism, Ms Lola Ade-John, has urged relevant stakeholders to

develop, maintain and promote the nation’s tourism products, saying the products require national and global publicity.

Ade- John gave the advice on Wednesday in Abuja at the commemoration of the 2023 World Tourism Day with the theme ” Tourism and Green Investment”

The minister, who was represented by Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, the Director-General of National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism ( NIHOURTOUR), said “we must develop, promote and maintain tourism products” .

She added that taking tourism to the community level and showcasing the hidden germ of the villages in all regions advocating, teaching and preaching about it was key.

“The preaching, according to tourism, is the true essence of creating sustainable tourism in Nigeria.

“Achieving the vision of the green tourism requires a collaboration among local, state, Federal, international community, private sector investment and development partners.

” It is imperative for us to come together to pull our resources, share knowledge and innovate for a sustainable future.

” Our commitment to bring investment tourism means promoting a sustainable practices at every level and we must ensure that the beauty we showcase today remains for future generations to enjoy,” she said.

According to the minister, protecting the nation’s natural heritage and cultural diversity is not just a responsibility but an investment to the nation’s future.

She added that through responsible waste management, energy efficiency and eco friendly infrastructural development, the nation’s wildlife would be conserved.

The minister also called for the digitisation of tourism sector, adding that its digitisation would improve data collection, analysis and enhance accessibility.

She added that it would also generate a competitive advantage, augment sustainable initiatives and also improve cost efficiency.

According to her, this will in turn improve a customer experience, support and collaboration of all stakeholder

” We will ensure that we continuously preach the preaching according to tourism so that we are all in alignment on how to make this journey fruitful.

” The creation of the tourism sector by Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu , the first in Nigeria history is evident that government has taken unprecedented series of actions to enhance the performance and actions of the sector.

” This is a call to action to invest in Nigeria tourism sector by ensuring that our natural and cultural treasures remain vibrant and accessible to all.

” The future of Nigeria tourism is rich and together we will unlock its full potential,” she said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesome Wike said that it was imperative to cultivate and create awareness about tourism.

According to him, tourism has the potentials to create jobs, urging tourism stakeholders to come on board to develop the sector.

He also called for active private sector participation to harness full potentials in the sector.

Also, Mr Folorunsho Coker, the Director-General, Nigeria Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) said that the United Nations World Tourism Organisation ( UNTWO). Secretary-General noted that tourism was a pillar of global economies.

Coker, who was represented by the Director, Legal, NTDA, Mrs Funebi Otu-Umondak, said that the Secretary-General also added that tourism had enormous power and required huge investment.

According to him, there is need to make it easier for investors in tourism sector.

The Minister of State for Environment, Dr Ishaq Salako, represented by Mr Ibrahim Goni , the Conservator-General, National Park Service said that tourism contributed 7.8 per cent of global Gross Domestic product in 2022.

According to him, tourism fosters unity, creates jobs among others. It is one of the key investments .

The minister, therefore, lauded President Bola Tinubu for creating the Ministry of Tourism for tourism practitioners and other relevant stakeholders to develop the sector. ( NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

