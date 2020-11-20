World Toilet Day: NGO donates menstrual emergency kits to school

The Centre for Media Advocacy for Mother and Child (CAMAC) has donated menstrual emergency kits to Brainstrust College, Kurmin Mashi, Kaduna, as part of the activities to commemorate the 2020 World Toilet Day. The Executive Director of CAMAC, Mr Alex Uangbaoje, explained in Kaduna on Friday while handing over the kits to the school Principal, Mr Godwin Ogar, that the support was equally part of the NGO’s “period-friendly facility campaign’’. Uangbaoje, who was represented by Ms Christie Alex, Programme Officer, identified some of the kits to include menstrual emergency box, sanitary pads, painkiller drugs, waste bin, detergents and disinfectants. He said that women and young girls could only be comfortable in public places during their monthly menstrual period if they had access to sanitary materials and other suitable facilities.

According to him, public and private schools should not only build toilets, but make them friendly and comfortable for young girls. “It is imperative to support young girls to maintain personal hygiene before, during and after their menstrual period. “We are here today to sensitise girls on the importance of menstrual hygiene and how to maintain a good and hygienic environment, especially toilet facilities for healthy use. “Young girls need to be aware of the dangers of using unhygienic items during their menstrual period where sanitary pads are not available. “So as CAMAC, we are here to help you understand how important it is to maintain personal and menstrual hygiene and clean environment,” he said.

The executive director encouraged schoolgirls to become advocates for cleanliness and hygiene in their school. Responding, Ogar thanked CAMAC for the support, noting that schoolgirls needed critical support on menstrual hygiene. “We are hopeful that from now onward they will be doing the right things,’’ he said. Speaking on behalf of the students, the Health Prefect, Asmau Abdulahi, also thanked the NGO for the support, describing it as “critical” for young girls. She urged the school management to improve the condition of the school’s toilet facilities and make them hygienic and friendly for girls. (NAN)