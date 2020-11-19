World Toilet Day: Group urges Plateau Govt. to construct toilets in public places

The Society for Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN) has called on the Plateau Government to construct toilets in offices and other public places in the state.

Mr Jephtha Daleng, Programme Officer of the organisation, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos, in commemoration of the 2020 World Toilet Day.

Delang decried the absence of the facilities in most public offices such as markets, government ministries, agencies, schools, motor parks, and hospitals in the state.

He said this was posing serious threats to the ongoing campaign against open defecation in the state.

“The absence of toilets in public places in Plateau is a very big challenge to the fight against open defection.

“In the state secretariat for instance, there is no toilet constructed outside the building for public use, except those attached to various offices.