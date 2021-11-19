World Toilet Day: Environment ministry to increase surveillance to end open defecation

In commemoration of the World Toilet Day the Ministry of Environment has pledged its commitment to increase surveillance to ensure the nation is open defecation free and achieve healthy environment.

Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, gave the assurance at an event to mark the 2021 World Toilet Day on Friday, in Abuja with the theme “Valuing Toilets’’.

Ikeazor noted that Nov. 19, every year was declared by the UN General Assembly in 2013, as the World Toilet Day to draw attention to the plight of billions of people living without a toilet.

She noted that toilets play a crucial role in creating a strong economy as well as improving health and protecting people’s safety and dignity especially women and girls, who need clean and separate facilities to manage menstruation.

“Using toilets prevents the germs in human excreta from entering the environment and protect the health of the entire community,” she said.

Delivering a keynote address, she noted that the ministry and other stakeholders in efforts to ensure a sanitised environment ensure the nation took steps to deliver adequate sanitation and hygiene services to the citizenry prior the commemoration.

She identified the activities to include sanitary inspection of shopping Malls and sensitization of their managements, community outreach, awareness campaign to open defecation practicing communities in Chika community, on airport road and AMAC.

“The findings from the pre-commemoration sanitary inspection of Federal Unity schools in F.C.T., shopping mall and community sensitisation indicate inadequate sanitary facilities in schools/shopping malls and communities.

“Poor/inadequate water supply affecting toilet maintenance thereby restricting access to their usage, .absence of toilet tissues and soap for cleaning and handwashing in most of the facilities and absence of public toilets in their communities.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Hassan Musa she emphasized that with increased surveillance those public buildings that needed upgrade would have no choice than to do the needful.

According to her, inter-sectoral collaboration is the way to go if we must achieve SDG 6 and end open defecation by 2025 in the country.

“Ending open defecation required a very big collaboration. The ministry and others will work together and all hands must be on deck.

“The private sector is doing well but they can do better. Individuals have a big role to play too not only the government. For example while on transit instead of urinating indiscriminately you can stop over in any restaurants.

She says “the theme for this year’s World Toilet Day is “valuing toilets” focusing on appreciating the importance and benefits of having toilets and sanitation system as the world strives to achieve universal access to sanitation.

“This theme is quite apt as it draws attention to the fact that, without toilet and sanitation system, the world would be filthy and unhealthy for living.

“Because billions of people across the globe that do not have access to toilet contribute massively to the human faeces that are not being captured or treated, hence, contaminating the water and soil that sustain human life thereby turning our environment into an open sewer.

“It reawakening of societal consciousness on the importance of having eco-friendly sanitary facilities in every household and ensuring proper management of sewage.

” Some of the major consequences of poor excreta disposal are high rate of diarrhea diseases which is the second cause of high morbidity and mortality amongst children under five .

“The persistent re-occurrence of annual incidences of Cholera Outbreak in some of our states and the occurrence and re-occurrence of other excreta related diseases such as typhoid fever.

In his address Permanent Secretary, Hassan Musa, noted that the celebration focus on appreciating the importance and benefits of having toilets and sanitation system.

Musa noted that the UN Organisation and the world have recognised the importance of environmental sanitation as critical in preventive health care.

According to him, It is for this reason that the World Toilet Day is celebrated annually by the global community to reawaken societal consciousness on the importance of having and using safe toilets by every household which are in close proximity to their homes.

He specifically noted that using toilets prevents the germs in human excreta from entering the environment and protect the health of the entire community.

“Everyone must therefore have sustainable sanitation, alongside clean water and handwashing facilities to help protect and maintain our health securely as well as stop the spread of deadly infectious diseases such as COVID-19, cholera and typhoid.

“World toilet day celebration therefore offers an opportunity of raising the much needed awareness on dangers of open defecation especially during this era of COVID-19 pandemic.

“It believe that all efforts of Nigeria government, development partners and CSOs in raising the awareness and advocacy on dangers of open defecation and importance of owning and using a safe toilet will produce a community with minimal disease transmission and infection,’’ he said (NAN)

