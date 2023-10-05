World Teacher’s Day: Tinubu pledges to modernise education’s infrastructure

By Salisu Sani-Idris

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to invest in modernising the nation’s educational infrastructure in line with the international best practice.

Tinubu said this at the 2023 World Teachers’ Day celebration at the Eagle Square on Thursday in Abuja.

Represented, by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, he promised to work tirelessly to build a society

where the teacher’s reward would manifest here on earth and not in the hereafter.

” We are going to invest in modernizing our educational infrastructure and make sure that we are in step

with the world on the road to the future.

” Our commitment to actualising our education reforms is to drive the emergence and sustenance of a system that recognises that education is the mother of new ideas and groundbreaking

discoveries.

” With well-taught workforces, we are not only going to build a nation that thinks but one that lives in an

interconnected world, a world where the exchange of knowledge and ideas knows no boundaries,” he said.

Tinubu said that without motivated teachers, government cannot build a nation that fostered international cooperation, build bridges of understanding, and addresses global challenges such as climate change, poverty, and healthcare.

“So, education is not just a means to individual success but a path to global harmony and sustainable development.

” Of course, our dear teachers, we are not just going to focus solely on technological advancements, the human aspect of education is just as critical as the infrastructure.

” Our teachers deserve to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve. It is my promise that we will work tirelessly to build a society where the teacher’s reward begins to manifest here on earth, not just in the hereafter.

” My pledge to improve the conditions of our teachers isn’t enough. This is why we will foster a culture of appreciation for our teachers. This is why we will recognise their contributions not just on World Teachers’ Day but throughout the year,” he said.

Tinubu said that teachers were not only educators but also mentors, guides, and role models who shaped the character and aspirations of children.

“Every nation reflects the satisfaction of its teachers.

” I am acutely aware of the challenges our teachers encounter, challenges that have arisen from prolonged neglect of this noble profession.

” Our teachers grapple with overcrowded classrooms, scarce resources, limited opportunities for professional development, and a situation where individuals enter the teaching profession not out of

passion but as a last resort for employment.

” This situation must undergo a transformation, and I am resolutely committed to

effecting this change,” he said.

He said that the Federal Government, in collaboration with State Governments and private school

proprietors was committed to enhancing the working conditions for teachers.

” I am pleased to share with you a significant policy initiative, the Harmonised Retirement Age of Teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022.

” The act allows our dedicated teachers to continue their invaluable service for up to 40 years or until reaching the age of 65, whichever comes first.

” This measure is designed to retain the wealth of experience within our educational system

and bolster the number of educators in our schools,” he said.

Tinubu encouraged teachers to consider taking advantage of the

policy.

“Please bear in mind that eligibility is not automatic.

” To benefit from this Act, you must possess contemporary teaching skills, including proficiency in information technology, as we strive to equip our students for both the challenges of today and

the opportunities of tomorrow.

” In pursuit of this goal, I am directing the Ministers of Education to collaborate closely with the Head

of the Civil Service of the Federation to comprehensively revise existing guidelines.

” This revision will ensure that anyone seeking to benefit from this Act must be fully prepared to return to the classroom, equipped with the latest teaching techniques and skills, especially in the realm of information technology.

” This commitment will guarantee that our education system remains on the cutting edge, fostering the growth and development of our students in an ever-evolving world,” he said. (NAN)

