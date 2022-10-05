World teachers day: Reps eulogise Nigerian teachers

By EricJames Ochigbo

The House of Representatives on Tuesday eulogised Nigerian teachers as they marked the 2022 World Teachers Day.

The lawmakers observed a minute silence for teachers that had died and a standing ovation as they chorused thank you to teachers across the globe.

The commendation was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Dachung Bagos (PDP-Plateau) at plenary.

Moving the motion earlier, Bagos said that the house is reputable in identifying with the plight of teachers in the country which was very evident in the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) challenge.

He urged the house to give a standing ovation to teachers in recognition of their sacrifices in building the nation.

Bagos said that the labour of our heroes past and the labour of present heroes should not be in vain.

The spokesman for the house, Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia) said that teachers deserved the recognition for the sacrifices they made.

He said that a lot of them were being owed salaries and did not have conducive work environment, yet they had remained in the classrooms.

Kalu said that the teachers had continued to do their work because they believed that they were raising a generation that would develop the country.

Also, Rep. Aisha Dukku (APC-Gombe) said that every individual should try to reach out to their teachers and appreciate them.

She said that appreciating teachers should not be left to government alone, saying that Alumni groups should also take time to develop their former schools and appreciate their teachers.

The lawmakers took turns to mention the names of their favourite teachers and called for increase in their remunerations, adding that teachers reward should begin from earth to end in heaven.

However, the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Ahmed Wase (APC-Plateau) said that the sponsor of the motion (Rep. Bogos) was moving the motion to score political point.

He said that the country is in an electioneering period and that many people would want to come up with issues to gain attention.

“Bogos is trying to use this platform to gain that attention; I will prefer the motion to come from people who know the value not from those who are trying to use the teachers to gain control of the electoral process,” he said.

The Deputy Minority Leader, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta) described the comments of Wase as unparliamentary.

He said that every member have the right to be heard and that the motion sponsored by Bagos had nothing to do with achieving political relevance.

He said that there was nothing mischievous about the motion but it was aimed at giving honour and to recognise teachers who taught all the sitting lawmakers and many others. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

