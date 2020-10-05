World Teachers Day: PDP hails teachers’ sacrifices, commitment to nation building

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has commeded Nigerian teachers at all levels for their sacrifices, commitment and dedication to the course of nation building and development of the Nigeria educational sector, in spite the daunting challenges.

The party gave the commendation in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the PDP commended Nigerian teachers, who as touch bearers, had continued to exhibit unmatched resilience, perseverance and selflessness in their noble and onerous tasks.

He noted that the teachers made such sacrifices in spite of the challenging economic and working conditions they faced.

“Indeed, this year’s theme of “Teachers: Leading In Crisis, Re-imagining The Future”, foregrounds the inestimable role and burden borne by teachers all over the world and particularly in Nigeria in providing direction and stabilising the polity for a virile and productive future.

“Our party values the patriotism of our teachers in nurturing future generation of leaders, professionals, administrators, captains of industry among others, without which the wheel of the nation will grind to a halt.”

Ologbondiyan urged President Muhammadu Buhari and governments at all levels to take practical steps to ensure their welfare.

He also urged the government to ensure better working conditions for teachers at all levels of service, including prompt payment of salaries and other remunerations.

“Our party congratulates the Nigerian teachers on this special day.

“We prays God to continue to strengthen and grant them more wisdom so that the nation will continue to benefit from their wealth of experience and patriotic acts.”(NAN)