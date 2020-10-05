World Teachers’ Day: Osun promises better welfare for teachers

The Osun State Government on Monday promised to prioritise the welfare and professional development of teachers in its employ.

The Commissioner for Information and Civic Oreintation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, said this in a statement in Osogbo to mark the 2020 World Teachers’ Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oct. 5 every year is set aside as World Teachers’ Day.

Egbemode commended teachers in Osun for their sense of commitment and dedication to duty.

She said that the state was blessed with worthy and dedicated educators.

“We wish to use this opportunity to applaud the sense of commitment and dedication to duty of teachers in our state.

“No doubt, teachers play critical roles in society and we are glad in Osun that we are blessed with worthy and dependable educators.

“Teaching is indeed a noble profession, as teachers contribute to preparing and shaping the future through imparting knowledge and morals in children.

“We commend teachers in Osun for their patriotism, sacrifice and commitment to human capital development.

“Such commitment has earned Osun State laurels won by students from public schools at both regional and national levels,” Egbemode said.

She appreciated the teachers for identifying with the administration of Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola and for their understanding and patience in this challenging period occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. (NAN)