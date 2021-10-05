World Teachers Day: Lagos lawmaker describes teachers’ roles as ‘Divine’

Lagos lawmaker, Adedamola Kasunmu, All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Ikeja Constituency 11, on Tuesday described the teachers as guiding light whose calls “are divine”.

Kasunmu made the remark as he joins others around the world to celebrate the 2021 World Teachers’ Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has set aside Oct. 5 to commemorate the World Teachers’ Day.

Kasunmu in a statement in Lagos to mark the day, described educators as unsung heroes of the society.

“Teachers are the guiding light that inspires us to dream big and aim higher. Teachers are the unsung heroes behind our lofty attainments and achievements.

“On this occasion of the World Teachers’ Day, we celebrate them with deep love and affection, as we ought to do every day of the year.

“Congratulations to all our wonderful teachers in Ikeja Constituency 11 and across our nation on this occasion of the World Teachers’ Day 2021.

“Your sacrifices in preparing us for a glorious future and your impacts in grooming exemplary world-changers are exceedingly appreciated,” he said.

“As you celebrate this special day set aside to appreciate you and honour your efforts, we urge you to continue to see your roles as a divine calling rather than a profession.

“We are aware of the present challenges and as we jointly seek lasting solutions, we implore you to continue to use your platforms as positive channels of changing the narratives and correcting the ills of our societies.

“Be assured that your place in history as society and nation builders will never be in vain, and the society will never cease to appreciate you from generation to generation.

“While thanking our classroom teachers for doing well, we also use this opportunity to celebrate our parents.

‘`They are actually our first teachers in school of life and whose roles transcend the walls of the classroom. God bless them in abundance,” he said.

Kasunmu said that the entire Ikeja Constituency 11 were celebrating the teachers and wished them all the best in their endeavours.

“We wish you a Happy Teachers’ Day,” he said. (NAN)

