World Teachers’ Day: Gov. AbdulRazaq salutes Kwara teachers

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Monday congratulated teachers in the state on the occasion of the World Teachers’ Day.

The governor’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement released to newsmen in Ilorin by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye.

The governor said that teachers’ role in human civilisation and development was not debatable.

“I salute our teachers on this day of the World Teachers’ Day.

“Our administration is convinced that the future of our society is closely tied to the quality and welfare of our teachers, who are in charge of molding our children and preparing them for the future.