World Teachers’ Day: Gov. AbdulRazaq salutes Kwara teachers

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Monday congratulated teachers in the state on the occasion of the World Teachers’ Day.
The governor’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement released to newsmen in Ilorin by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye.
The governor said that teachers’ role in human civilisation and development was not debatable.
“I salute our teachers on this day of the World Teachers’ Day.
“Our administration is convinced that the future of our society is closely tied to the quality and welfare of our teachers, who are in charge of molding our children and preparing them for the future.
“This explains the importance the administration attaches to the education sector, including ongoing efforts to secure brighter prospects for the teachers.’’
The governor advised the teachers to use the occasion to reflect on the challenges that COVID-19 had brought to the global economy and on the need for everyone to adapt to the new normal.
“This is particularly true in the education sector where virtual class is becoming increasingly important along with a need for every teacher to key into virtual teaching techniques.
“On our part, we will continue to cherish and honour our teachers while working hard to improve their welfare and working environments within available resources,” the governor said. (NAN)
