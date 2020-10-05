World Teachers Day: ASUU seeks adequate funding, infrastructure in public schools

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Jos chapter, has called on the Federal and State governments to ensure adequate funding and address the infrastructure deficit in public schools.

The Chairman of the union, Dr Lazarus Maigoro, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.

Maigoro, who spoke in commemoration of the 2020 World Teachers Day, said that poor renumeration for teachers had negatively affected teaching and learning.

According to him, inadequate classrooms, hostels, laboratories, libraries, teaching aids, among others, have grossly affected the moral and productive capacity of teachers.

“Teachers at all levels in Nigeria are going through the most difficult period of their careers

“First the pay is low compared to the West African Average and this is why many people don’t want to take teaching appointments.

“Secondly, the facilities that will enable teachers to put in their best and teach effectively are not there. If the environment you work in is not conducive, it kills your zeal to work.

“And the Nigerian teacher is not happy with the condition of service that is made available for him to operate.

“So, we want to call on government at all levels to intensify efforts and make the education system better,” he advised

NAN reports that the 2020 world teachers day has the theme “Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the Future”. (NAN)