World TB Day: NOA tasks Nigerians on preventive measures

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has urged Nigerians to take preventive measures against Tuberculosis (TB).

The Director of the agency in Jigawa, Malam Tijjani Ahmad, gave the advice on Monday in Dutse, at an event to commemorate the 2025 World TB Day.

Ahmad noted that tuberculosis was a contagious disease caused by bacteria that mainly affects the lungs, and could also impact other parts of the body.

He explained that the disease spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.

The director listed some of its preventive measures to include covering of the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and ensuring good ventilation in living spaces.

According to him, it is also pertinent for people to get tested whenever they have symptoms like persistent cough, fever or weight loss.

Ahmad added that the Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine helps protect children from severe forms of TB.

He also urged Nigerians to visit health facilities when they experience symptoms for more than two weeks, adding that early detection saves lives.

“TB is curable with proper treatment and medication adherence. So join the fight against TB, get tested, stay informed, and help spread awareness and together, we can end TB,” said. (NAN)