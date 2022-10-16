World Sight Day: FCT Minister urges residents to take eye health seriously

By Salisu Sani-Idris

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has called on residents of the territory to take eye health very seriously and love their eyes, in line with the theme of the 2022 World Sight Day (WSD).

Chief Press Secretary to the minister, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, in a statement issued on Sunday, said Bello made the call when he visited Asokoro District Hospital Eye Clinic, as part of activities marking this year’s world sight day.

He said the day was set aside by World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Agency for Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) to draw global attention to eye health.

The minister, who had his eyes checked during his visit to the clinic, described eyes as one of the most important organs bestowed on the humans by God and called on all to take good care of them.

Bello, who said that he had been wearing glasses since 1982, also disclosed his personal eye care practice, which included care for his medicated glasses and use of eye drops.

“I certainly love my eyes and I call on everyone in the FCT to also love your eyes because without eyesight, you are constrained in your ability to optimally function,” he said.

He also commended the services rendered by the eye clinic, describing it as top-class, with efficient personnel and optimal equipment, urging FCT residents to make good use of it.

The minister, who was presented a copy of the National Eye Policy by Dr Fatima Kyari, a board member of IAPB, immediately directed that it should be domesticated in the FCT.

Earlier, Secretary for Health and Human Services, Dr Abubakar Tafida, said that the secretariat, in collaboration with some of its partners, carried out 500 free cataract surgeries in the FCT, as part of WSD’s activities.

The secretary, who noted that one in every 25 Nigerians had one form of eye problem or the other, commended the minister for prioritising health issues in the territory and for making funds available for the 500 free cataract surgeries.

Tafida also called for the creation of awareness to encourage Nigerians to take good care of their eyes and inform them about the availability of free and affordable eye care services.

Also, the Medical Director of Asokoro District Hospital, Dr Uche Afiomah, described the hospital as a centre of excellence for eye care in the FCT.

Afiomah said that doctors from the hospital also visited communities in the FCT to carry out free surgeries for those who could not afford them.

She stated that capacity-building and residency programmes were being implemented to domicile the skills of ophthalmologists, in addition to other enlightenment programmes, to encourage members of the public to take care of their eyes.

Also present during the visit were the Director-General, Hospital Management Board, Dr Mohammed Kawu; Director of Public Health, Dr Abdulrahman Saddique and other FCTA senior officials. (NAN

