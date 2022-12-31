World shall watch Nigeria soar higher under Tinubu’s presidency – APC

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that the world would watch Nigeria soar higher under the presidency of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate in 2023, if elected.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, the Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC), made this known in in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Onanuga said that 2023 was a year of renewed hope and victory for Nigerians.

He added that Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima, his Vice-Presidential running mate, had clearly laid out a grand vision for a better Nigeria in their action plan.

“Let us seize this moment as we work to vote for the APC in the new year to continue the progressive governance we started over seven years ago.

“In a few hours, 2023 shall beckon on us, all of us must seize this divine moment of grace and thank our stars for this opportunity to be among the living.

“We do this as we pray for the repose of those who could not make it in the conviction that their souls are resting in peace.

“We also pray for those who might have gone through the year 2022 with some challenges that the new year will usher in great tidings,” he said.

Onanuga added that 2023 was significant to Nigeria and Nigerians because it would provide another opportunity to the people to exercise their inalienable rights to participate in making decisions over the country’s human and material resources.

This, he said, was a duty that every citizen qualified to vote could not transfer to another person, adding that it is a responsibility that should not be exchanged for money.

“It is a sacrifice for the consolidation of democracy and federalism, the sacred values of our Constitution.

“Every vote is a testament of renewed hope, the certainty of victory over poverty and the conviction that our country carries within its bosom the potentials of the world’s next super power, indeed, the first black super power.

“Nigerians all over the world have sown those seeds of greatness in the work they do and the positive impact they are making as doctors, lawyers, engineers, entertainers, athletes, teachers and professionals in all fields of endeavour,” he said.

Onanuga added that as we move from where we were to where we want to be, we needed to maximise our resources, feed ourselves with what we grow and give our youths education that will make them excel.

He further said that we also needed to provide shelter for the homeless and bring constant electricity and technology to make production easier and convenient.

“2023 is our chance to make these dreams come true, let us seize the moment,” Onanuga urged.

He noted that as the presidential candidate of the APC, with 41 million registered members, Tinubu presents the best vision.

This, he said, was especially for the future of our collective prosperity with pledges that were practical, immediate and valuable to our journey towards development.

He said the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had tried its best in spite of its challenges, adding that it is like building a tarmac on a solid concrete foundation.

“The coming administration of APC under the leadership of Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima, his running mate, when elected, shall put an aeroplane on the tarmac already built by Buhari that will take us at supersonic speed to our destination.

“The world shall watch Nigeria soar higher and higher.

“Security, infrastructure, education, health, housing, tourism shall be transformed to provide jobs and boost the economy,” Onanuga said. (NAN)