World Radio Day: Idris Urges Radio Stations to Raise Awareness about Climate change

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate world radio day, the Minister of Information and National Orientation has urged radio stations to create awareness about climate change.



By Chimezie Godfrey



As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate world radio day, the Minister of Information and National Orientation has urged radio stations to create awareness about climate change.



World Radio Day is an international day set aside by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and celebrated on the 13th of February every year. It is a day dedicated to celebrating the power and importance of radio in our daily lives. The theme for this year is, “Radio and Climate Change,”



In a statement on Thursday, Idris noted that the theme for this year holds great significance for “our community in Nigeria, as we face the devastating effects of climate change on our environment and livelihoods”.



The Minister pointed out that radio has always been a trusted source of information and a lifeline for communities, especially in times of crisis. According to him, in recent years, it has played a crucial role in raising awareness about climate change and its impact on our planet.



He therefore urged media organisations particularly the radio stations to use their platform in creating awareness on issues of climate change.



He said,”With its wide reach and accessibility, radio has the power to educate and mobilize Individuals towards taking action against climate change.



“At the 29th session of the Conference of Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku Azerbaijan,

President Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s vulnerability to climate change and outlined the nation’s strategies to mitigate its impact. He also emphasized Nigeria’s effort to implement a policy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance resilience, and integrate climate solutions into national planning.



“On this World Radio Day, we urge all radio stations in Nigeria to use their platforms to create awareness about climate change and its impact on our country. Through informative and educational programs, we can equip our communities with the knowledge and tools to adapt to the changing climate and mitigate its effects.”



Idris stressed that it is also crucial for radio stations to collaborate with other organizations and experts in the field of climate change to provide accurate and reliable information to listeners.



“By featuring interviews with scientists, environmentalists, and policymakers, we can enhance our understanding of the issue and work towards finding sustainable solutions in line with President Bola Ahamed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.



“Furthermore, we call upon our community to use this opportunity to reflect on our actions and how they contribute to climate change. Simple changes in our daily habits, such as reducing plastic usage, conserving energy, and promoting sustainable agriculture, can make a significant impact in the long run.



“As we celebrate the role of radio in fighting climate change, we must also remember that these issues go beyond borders. The effect of climate change is felt globally and it is our responsibility to join hands with other nations to find solutions and create a better future for the generations to come,” he said.



Idris congratulated UNESCO for initiating the world radio day celebration. “Let us use the power of radio to bring about positive change in our communities and combat the harmful effects of climate change.



“With concerted efforts, we can create a more sustainable and resilient Nigeria. On this occasion of World Radio Day, let us pledge to make a difference and protect our planet for future generations.

“Happy World Radio Day,” he said.