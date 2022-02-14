World Radio Day: FG urges radio stations to shun fake news

The Federal Government has charged radio stations in the country to uphold the trust of their listeners by shunning fake news.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the charge in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday to mark the 2022 World Radio Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Radio Day is observed every year on Feb. 13, to highlight the importance and relevance of radio.

In the statement made available to the media by Mr Segun Adeyemi, the minister said radio stations must ensure that only credible and factual information was relayed through their medium

Adeyemi is the Special Assistant to the President (Media) Office of the Minister of Information and Culture.

Making reference to the theme of the 2022 World Radio Day – “Radio and Trust’’, the minister said radio stations in the country must continue to work hard to maintain the trust of their listeners.

He said in spite of the widespread use of social media and other mass communication platforms, radio remains one of the most trusted and accessible media in the world, especially because of its unparalleled connection to the grassroots

As the nation moves closer to another general elections, the minister urged all radio broadcasters to leverage on the trust the listeners had in their medium to educate and sensitise the citizenry.

Specifically, he said they should sensitise the citizenry to their roles and responsibilities in electing the right persons to serve at the various levels of government.

“I am excited to note that some of the concepts to be discussed as sub-themes center on the need to keep the medium credible, engaging and receptive to new broadcast ideas, while creating better

opportunities for income generation and profit.

“On the part of the Federal Government, we will continue to pursue the right policies, give the required support as well as provide the

enabling environment for the growth and successful operation of radio stations in Nigeria,’’ he said. (NAN)

