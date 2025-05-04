World Press Freedom Day: IPI Nigeria Calls for Protection of Journalists-Full Statement

World Press Freedom Day: IPI Nigeria Calls for Protection of Journalists

As we celebrate World Press Freedom Day, the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) joins journalists in Nigeria and worldwide in commemorating this important occasion. We urge our colleagues to reaffirm their commitment to professional journalism.

Call to Action

We call on the federal and state governments, as well as their agencies, to uphold press freedom by removing all obstacles to journalism practice in Nigeria.

Specifically, we urge security agencies to refrain from using the Cybercrimes Act to intimidate and harass journalists. Instead, they should protect journalists and press freedom, as a thriving press is essential for a better society.

Supporting Journalists

We commend journalists who continue to work professionally despite threats and challenges.

We also urge employers to provide fair remuneration, as unpaid salaries and poor pay threaten press freedom.

Celebrating Press Freedom

May 3rd every year marks a global celebration of press freedom principles, assessing media freedom worldwide, and honoring journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

IPI Nigeria remains committed to defending media freedom and supporting independent journalism wherever it is threatened.

Tobi Soniyi

Legal Adviser, IPI Nigeria &

Chairman Advocacy Committee

Ochiaka Ugwu

Secretary, Advocacy Committee