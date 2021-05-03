Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has tasked journalists on upholding accuracy, objectivity and professional ethics in their line of duty.



This is contained in a statement on the World Press Freedom Day signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammed Garba on Monday in Kano.



The governor said that as stakeholders, journalists must practice their profession within the realm of law and journalism ethics.



Ganduje observed that at a critical period when Nigeria was facing myriads of challenges, the media must be mindful of the law.



“It is important to ensure that accurate and factual reporting is key because it is part of the code of ethics guiding the journalism profession globally,” he said.



The governor said that the 2021 theme for the day: “Information as a Public Good” served as a call to assert the importance of savoring information as a public good.



He said while the press could help to strengthen government institutions as watchdogs, significant reform would be needed to support media organisations to restore public confidence in the press.



Ganduje assured working journalists in the state that his administration would continue to be media friendly.



The World Press Freedom Day was set aside by the United Nations General Assembly to raise awareness on the importance of freedom of the press. (NAN)

