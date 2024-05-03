World Press Freedom Day: FG restates commitment to protect rights of journalists

As the world celebrates the 2024 World Press Freedom Day, the Federal Government has restated its commitment to protect the rights of journalists and promote responsible journalism in the country.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation made this know in his remarks at the Ministerial Press Briefing to celebrate the day on Friday in Abuja.

The event also featured the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Environment, Dr Iziaq Salako and Mr Abdourahamane Diallo UNESCO country representative in Nigeria

The event with the theme, ” A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis” was organised by the Ministry of Information and National Orientation. (NAN)

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer