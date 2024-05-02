World Praise Day Set to Hold on May 7

Ahead of the 10th anniversary of the annual Praise Cantata which will be held on the 7th of May, 2024, the Visioneer, Deacon Banjo Omole held a media briefing with journalists in Lagos Yesterday to discuss further about the glorious event.

The event is calling on all persons globally to draw closer to God in their daily lives by amongst other things and activities they engage in, to create time to praise God fervently, irrespective of their religious belief, geographical location, academic or social status or even spiritual disposition.

Against the current challenges or disposition, one surest means to get the supernatural working is through praising the maker of all things.

During the session, Deacon Omole mentioned that the World Praise Day anniversary can be observed anytime of the day and it can be done as an individual, as a family, corporately as an organisation, as a congregation or even as a community. It can likewise happen on our various social media platforms like WhatsApp, facebook, instagram, tiktok, X formerly twitter amongst others.

All persons all over the world are invited to be a part of this, either in Africa, Europe, Asia, North or South America, Australia or even the in Antarctica.

The immediate benefits and rewards expected through this are enormous, socially, mentally, financially, spiritually, medically and otherwise, praising God is a definite means of getting answers to concerns that troubles one the most and considering the global conflicts, confusions and uncertainties happening now, we all must place our ultimate focus on the almighty, by observing the May 7 World Praise Day.