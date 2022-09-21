World Peace Day: NSCDC harps on unity, urges politicians to shun hate speeches

By George Odok

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has stressed the need for politicians to eschew all forms of hate speeches and violence ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mr Samuel Fadeyi, the Cross River Commandant of the corps, gave the advice on Wednesday in Calabar during a peace walk to commemorate the 2022 International Day of Peace.

Fadeyi noted that as the campaign for the 2023 general election was set to commence on Sept. 28, it was important for politicians to eschew all forms of hate speeches and promote unity.

According to him, the command had commenced sensitisation of the electorates on the need to promote peace and unity ahead of the polls.

“All campaigns should be issue based, it shouldn’t be based on discrimination, racism or gender.

“People should shun hate speeches and embrace peace because we need unity to grow as a nation.

“Today has been designated by the United Nations as International Peace Day. It was established in 1981.

“By 2001, because of the conflicts all over the world, the day was designated as non violence and ceasefire day, in addition to its been an International Peace Day.

“As we go out for this peace walk today, we are creating the awareness that peace must continue to reign in the country,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the 2022 International Peace Day is “End Racism, Build Peace”.

NAN also reports that Fadeyi led personnel of the command for the peace walk along major routes in Calabar to create awareness on the benefits of peace building for national growth. (NAN)

