World Peace Day: Goodluck Jonathan Foundation wants focus on human security

As the world celebrates 2021 International Day of Peace, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), has called on political leaders to pay attention to human security.

The call was made in a statement released by Wealth Ominabo, Communications Officer of the foundation on Tuesday in Yenagoa.

The statement said the call was to ensure that the society recovers quickly from the havoc caused by COVID-19 and other factors militating against peaceful co-existence among people of various divides.

It noted that the theme for this year’s celebration “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world” is a call to action for stakeholders to pursue peace through a human security lens.

“As we mark this year’s International Day of Peace, we call on governments and other actors to prioritise human security in our nations and communities.

“Human security offers more hope towards quick recovery from the ravaging horror of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world”, as the theme of this year’s celebrations is a call to action for global leaders and other development stakeholders to pursue peace through a human security lens.

“This implies the democratisation of our political systems; adherence to the rule of law, access to justice and attainment of freedoms of fear and wants by citizens.” it said (NAN)

