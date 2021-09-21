World Peace Day: Goodluck Jonathan Foundation wants focus on human security

As the world celebrates 2021 International Day of Peace,  Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), has called on political leaders to pay attention to human security.

The call was made in a statement released by Wealth Ominabo, Communications Officer of the foundation in Yenagoa.

The statement said the call was to that the recovers quickly from the havoc caused by COVID-19 and factors militating against peaceful co-existence among people of various divides.

It noted theme for year’s celebration “Recovering better for an  equitable and sustainable world” is a call to action for stakeholders to pursue peace a human lens.

“As we mark year’s International Day of Peace, we call on governments and actors to prioritise human in our nations and communities.

“Human security more hope towards quick recovery from the ravaging horror of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world”, as the theme of year’s celebrations is a call to action for global leaders and development stakeholders to pursue peace a human lens.

implies the democratisation of our political systems; adherence to the rule of law, access to justice and attainment of freedoms  of fear and wants by citizens.” it said (NAN) 

