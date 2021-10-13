World oil demand to increase by 5.8 mb/d in 2021 — OPEC

October 13, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



  Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) says world oil demand will by 5.8 million barrels per day in 2021.

OPEC made this known in its Oil Market Report for October 2021, a copy which was obtained by News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

report said world oil demand growth was revised down from 5.96 mb/d in ’s assessment.

It said downward revision was mainly driven by lower-than-expected actual data for first three quarters of this year.

“This is in spite healthy oil demand assumptions into final quarter of year, which will be supported by seasonal uptick in petrochemical and heating fuel demand and potential switch from natural gas to petroleum products due to high gas prices.

“Both Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and non-OECD figures are adjusted lower,’’ report noted.

According to report, downward revision in OECD regions focused in first half of 2021, while non-OECD revision is concentrated in third quarter 2021.

According to report, world is expected to consume 96.6 mb/d of petroleum products this year.

“For 2022, world oil demand growth is unchanged at 4.2 mb/d. As a result, global demand next year is seen averaging 100.8 mb/d.

“Demand is anticipated to be supported by healthy economic momentum in main consuming countries and better management of COVID-19 pandemic.’’ (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,