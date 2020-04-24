World Malaria Day: Nasarawa Govt to distribute 1.5m insecticidal nets

The Nasarawa Government is to distribute 1.5 million Long lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) as part of efforts to curb the scourge of malaria in the state.

Mr Ahmed Yahaya, state Commissioner for health disclosed this at an event to commemorate the World Malaria Day in Lafia.

NAN reports that the UN set aside April 25 every year as World Malaria Day, to highlight the need for continued investment and sustained political commitment for malaria prevention and control.

Yahaya noted that in spite of the current challenge of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) ravaging the world, the state was not unmindful of the effect of malaria, especially in pregnant women and children.

“That is why we are commemorating the World Malaria Day in continuation of the fight against malaria by encouraging the adoption of preventive measure and priority behaviours such as sleeping inside long-lasting insecticide-treated nets always,” he said.

The commissioner pointed out that the efforts of the government and other stakeholders had helped in reducing the malaria burden in the state from 42 to 13.6 per cent as indicated by the 2018 National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS).

He said that 1.6 million LLINs were distributed to households in 2018, including those to pregnant women and children under five on completion of immunisation.

Yahaya said the state had also trained health care workers in case management of malaria; adopted the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) protocol of testing before treatment as well as ensuring regular supply of malaria commodities, among others.

He encouraged pregnant women to take at least three doses of Intermittent Preventive Therapy in pregnancy during ante-natal care visits to clinics.

“All individuals with fever should demand testing before treatment and if found positive for malaria, should complete the full course of Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy (ACT),” Yahaya added.

He lauded the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)/US President Malaria Initiative – Breakthrough Action Nigeria (BA-N), Global Health Supply Chain (GHSC) as well as the media towards ensuring zero malaria in the state. (NAN).