World Malaria Day: MWAN distribute insecticide treated nets to Kwara children hospital

The Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Kwara Chapter on Monday distributed 200 Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLIN) at the Children Specialist Hospital, Igboro in Ilorin.

Dr Ramat Nasir, the Champion of the World Malaria Day, Kwara-MWAN, made the donation at an event to mark the 2022 World Malaria Day held every April 25.

Nasir said the day was set aside to recognise global efforts in combating Malaria.

“The theme for the 2022 World Malaria Day is: “Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives,” Nasir, who is the association’s Spokeswoman said.

Nasir reiterated that Malaria was a life-threatening disease caused by parasites and transmitted to people through the bites of the infected female anopheles mosquito.

“The day is important for the family and the society, so as to sensitise them on the dangers of malaria and the need to use the LLIN for the family.

“The disease is common among children who are vulnerable. We need to reduce the burden of the disease by using the nets, cleaning the environment and visiting healthcare facilities when sick,” she said.

Also, Alhaji Nageri Abdullahi, Programme Manager, Malaria Control Programme, Kwara Ministry of Health, commended the medical women for partnering with the state government on eradicating malaria.

He stressed that it required a joint effort to eradicate the disease in the country, while reiterating the resolve of the state government to continue to promote the health of the people in the state.

Dr Mosunmola Folorunsho, the Chief Medical Director, Children Specialist Hospital, Centre Igboro, appealed to people, especially mothers, to always use the nets for their children.

“It is paramount that we prevent malaria among ourselves, especially pregnant women and children. Malaria is claiming lives every second,” she said.

Folorunsho commended the association for distributing the LLIN free to the children and advised mothers to make judicious use of them.

Dr Bilqis Alatishe-Muhammad, President, Kwara-MWAN, explained that the free distribution of the LLIN was part of the activities of the association to reduce the malaria burden in the society.

She said that activities for the Day included health talk in the local dialect to parents in the environs on the proper use of the nets and the need for clean environment at all times. (NAN)

