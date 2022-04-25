World Malaria Day: Kano State Govt. to immunise 3 million children against malaria

By Aisha Ahmed

Kano State Government is targetting 3,193,002 million children between

0-59 months for malaria chemoprevention in July 2022, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, said.

He made this known on Monday at a news conference to commemorate the 2022 World Malaria Day (WMD) in Kano,

annually observed on April 25 around the globe to raise awareness about the pandemic that has continued

to claim lives and send millions to hospital.

It is a day marked by all member states of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to underscore the collective energy

and commitments of the global malaria community in uniting around the common goal of a world free of malaria.



The global observance has “Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives” as its 2022

theme.



The theme is a call for investments and innovation that will bring new vector control approaches, diagnostics, antimalarial

medicines and other tools to speed the pace of progress against malaria, which has pain in the muscles or abdomen, fever,

chills, fatigue, malaise, shivering, or sweating, vomiting and headache as symptoms.



Tsanyawa, who was represented by Dr Ashiru Rajab, the Director, Public Health in the Kano State Ministry of Health,

said “all target children must complete the four doses of the chemoprevention.”



Also known as Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC), the measure involves administering monthly doses of antimalarial

drugs to children during peak malaria transmission season.

It is an effective intervention to prevent malaria in those vulnerable to the disease’s effect.

According to him, the medication needs to be taken in full for maximum effect; so, there should never be a break in

its administration.

The commissioner, therefore, urged parents to ensuring that their children got the four-day cycle of mass distribution

of the malaria prevention drug.

He appealed to the private sector and development partners to contribute and support the government for effective control of malaria.

(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

