Some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) on Sunday, donated free urine malaria test kits to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in the FCT, in commemoration of the World malaria day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Malaria Day is celebrated globally every April 25, to highlight the need for continued investment and sustained political commitment for malaria prevention and control.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) 2019 report shows that 229 million cases of malaria and 409,000 malaria-related deaths were recorded in 87 countries with African Region shouldering 94 per cent of all malaria cases and deaths worldwide.

Speaking, Founder, Barr. Sam Otoboeze Foundation (BSOF), Mr Sam Otoboeze, said the gesture aimed at eradicating malaria and reducing the high rate of deaths caused by malaria in the IDPs camps and the country.

“We have a lot of concern on health. If we can kick malaria out, we will significantly have reduced the causes of deaths, “he said.

Otoboeze explained that the gesture would enable the less privileged in the camp, who are unable to access hospitals for proper diagnosis and treatment, have access to malaria test.

“It does not require academic knowledge to do it and can be done anywhere.

“So, we feel compelled to contribute to the society by giving it in places where there is prevalence of malaria and when tested, it will be easier to isolate and treat it,” he said.

Also, Chairman and CEO of Fyodor Biotechnologies, Dr Eddy Agbo, said the urine malaria test kits was effective and did not require blood sample, reagent, or equipment for diagnosis.

“We want to address those areas that need intervention. Mostly the IDPs camp needs a lot of intervention because they don’t have a clinic, a laboratory and a lot of their problems is malaria in the camp,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Joseph Onus, Founder, Leader Joe 1808 Foundation, stressed the need for all stakeholders to support government efforts at eradicating malaria in the country.

“Malaria is a pandemic here, with such technology it will be easier to detect and get accurate results then go for treatment,” he said.

On his part, Mr Ikponmosa Success, Executive Director, 360° Childhood and Adult Learning Initiative (360° CAL-Initiative), said the gesture would improve the health status of the people.

He, therefore, stressed the need for a clean environment, clearing of bushes, regular fumigation exercise and availability of antimalarial drugs, to reduce the prevalence of the disease in the country.

Malam Isa Umar, Officer in charge of the Maternal and Child Health Clinic in the camp, expressed appreciation to the organisations for their support, which he said would reduce the cost of seeking malaria diagnosis for the IDPs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the groups had a talk show on malaria awareness, road walk, and sensitisation exercise.

They also distributed malaria test kits to the clinic at the Area one, Durumi IDP camp. (NAN)

