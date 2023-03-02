World leaders, others congratulate Tinubu on victory

More world leaders and other eminent personalities have joined well-wishers in congratulating Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his electoral victory.

The Government of the United States on Thursday joined leaders like the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in felicitating with Asiwaju Tinubu on the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

In a statement by the US Department of States, the US government described Tinubu’s victory as “a new period for Nigerian politics and democracy”.

The US government also congratulated the Nigerian people, “especially the large number of youths who are relatively new to the political process, for demonstrating their strong commitment to democracy.”

In his congratulatory message, the President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, described the election that produced Tinubu as “free, fair and transparent”.

He said the victory “reinforces the anchoring of democracy in Nigeria and constitutes great progress for the entire African continent”.

Bazoum expressed his best wishes to the president-elect “in the accomplishment of your exalted mission”.

The immediate-past president of the Republic of Benin, Dr Thomas Boni Yayi, has also sent congratulatory message to the president-elect.

Yayi, in a personal letter to Tinubu, described the election victory as well deserved.

He prayed God to give the President-elect “sound health and divine wisdom to deliver meaningful public service dividends to your compatriots”.

In her message of solidarity, First Lady Aisha Muhammadu Buhari expressed confidence that Tinubu “would lead the country into the future our forefathers envisioned for Nigeria”.

Many state governors have also visited or sent in their message of goodwill and felicitations to the president-elect since his announcement as the winner of the presidential election in the early hours of Wednesday.

Among the governors who felicitated with Tinubu include Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and David Umahi (Ebonyi).

In the same vein, senior government officials and party chieftains have also sent their well-wishes to the president-elect. Among those who have sent in their goodwill messages are the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, chairman of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, among others.

The President-elect has also continued to receive dignitaries at his Abuja home who paid congratulatory visits. Some of the latest visitors included former South African president and leader of The Commonwealth observer delegation, Mr. Thabo Mbeki, business mogul, Aliko Dangote, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, and many others.

Abdulaziz Abdulaziz

Media Office of the President-Elect

March 3, 2023