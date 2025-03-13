World kidney Day: NOA tasks Nigerians on healthy lifestyle

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Kaduna Office, has urged Nigerians to adopt healthy lifestyles in order to avoid kidney-related ailments.

By Sani Idris-Abdulrahman

Mr Danjuma Makama, the NOA Director in Kaduna, made the call in a statement in Kaduna on Thursday, by Abubakar Argungu, the Head, Public Relations Unit.

Makama who spoke in commemoration of the 2025 edition of the World kidney Day, said that Nigerians should take the campaign to adopt healthy lifestyles seriously.

The NOA official urged Nigerians to visit certified medical facilities across the country to check their kidney health.

He also urged stakeholders in the health sector to use the opportunity of the day to raise awareness about kidney health.

“The kidney is an important organ in the human body, so we must protect it by getting screened, staying hydrated, eating smart and exercising regularly,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Kidney Day is celebrated annually to ensure global awareness on the importance of the kidneys.

The theme for the 2025 edition is: “Detect Early, Protect Kidney Health”(NAN)