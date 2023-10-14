World is marching towards having one product standard – SON

By Abiodun Azi

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has said that the world is moving towards achieving one Standard for products.

This was disclosed in Lagos during a walk to commemorate the World Standard Day by Engr Timothy Abner, Director, Human Resources, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Abner said that the theme, “Shared Vision for a Better World”, was very clear because it was a vision that was shared with the rest of the world for better standard in the whole world .

“That world is sharing a vision to make sure that the same standard exists wherever you are in the world.

“We have had a lot of goods moving from one country to another and of course we have the international standard to be able to ensure that such goods are accepted wherever they go.

“In Nigeria, we want to key into this vision by making sure that we have standard for everything,” he said.

Speaking, Engr Yahaya Buka, Director, Standard Development, said that SON was united to fight sub-standard products that have a lot of negative things such as unproductivity and money lost.

Buka said that SON was carrying all stakeholders along in this fight so that they would understand the advantages of standard.

He said that when standards are implemented, it was for the benefits of all.

Also, Mr Manji Lawal, Director, Inspectorate and Compliance department, said that standard was very important in life, disclosing “without standard, we cannot determine the quality of any product.”

Lawal said that that the compliance and inspectorate department carries out inspection of products mostly imported and then ensures that they comply with the requirements of standards.

He said that standard in every aspect of life was important because without standard, there would be no basis for judging what the quality of the product was.

Mrs Foluso Bolaji, Director, Public Relations, said that the whole world was moving to just adopting one standard so that if you move goods from Nigeria to any part of the world, it will be the same standard.

Bolaji said that the advantages of these was that Nigerians could actually embrace standard so that when they subscribe to federal organisation for mandatory accessment programme, they could export their products in line with the president theme on home-grown economy. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

