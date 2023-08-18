World Humanitarian Day: Ministry, UN call for protection of aid workers in Nigeria



By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD) in collaboration with the United Nations have called for the protection humanitarian aid workers in Nigeria.

They made the call at a joint press conference held in commemoration of the 2023 World Humanitarian Day, with the theme,”No Matter What,” held on Friday in Abuja.

Addressing journalists, the Permanent Secretary, Humanitarian Affairs Ministry, Dr Nasir Sani Gwarzo noted that the occasion of the 2023 World Humanitarian Day, holds great significance within the realm of the humanitarian development peace nexus.

According to him, this commemoration is a collaborative effort between the national and international humanitarian communities, united in celebrating the valiant efforts of aid workers who tirelessly extend their hands to individuals impacted by crises.

Dr Gwarzo said the World Humanitarian Day, observed annually on the 19th of August as designated by the United Nations, stands as a testament to their unwavering dedication.

He said the essence of this year’s theme, #NoMatterWhat, encapsulates the profound essence of humanitarian action, adding that the core principle that drives humanitarians is their steadfast commitment to extending life-saving assistance, irrespective of an individual’s identity or geographical location.

The Perm Sec. who stated that Humanitarian workers stand as beacons of hope, decried the fact they have become endangered species especially in the north-east Nigeria, and other crises ridden parts of the country.

He therefore called for the protection of the humanitarian workers in the country, adding that they are integral to the well-being of the nation.

He said,”Humanitarian workers stand as beacons of hope, traversing perilous paths to ensure aid reaches its intended recipients, regardless of the challenges they encounter. In recognizing that crises recognize no boundaries, humanitarians, too, acknowledge no barriers in their mission to assist those in dire need—NO MATTER WHAT.

“Esteemed guests, distinguished members of the press, it is paramount to acknowledge that frontline humanitarian workers are integral to the well-being of our nation. Their selfless endeavors amidst conflict zones and areas afflicted by natural disasters epitomize service to Nigeria. Their altruism not only ameliorates the conditions of those they assist but also contributes to the stability and prosperity of our nation.

“Regrettably, since 2016, the Aid Workers Security Database has recorded the tragic loss of 37 aid workers, with 24 wounded and 34 kidnapped in the North East of Nigeria. The current year has already witnessed the kidnapping of five aid workers in the North East, alongside similar incidents from various corners of our nation.”

He added,”As we gather here today to mark World Humanitarian Day, it is vital to acknowledge that countless individuals are grappling with humanitarian crises across Nigeria. These crises stem from diverse causes, ranging from insurgency and banditry to clashes between farmers and herders, compounded by the impacts of climate change.

“According to the UNHCR Operating Data, a staggering 3,578,966 internally displaced persons were recorded as of June 2023 in the North East, North West, and North Central regions of Nigeria. Families, venerable and resilient, find themselves navigating dire circumstances, often contending with acute needs such as sustenance, shelter, water, protection, and livelihoods.

“In the face of these challenges, both the Government of Nigeria and the entire humanitarian community have redoubled their efforts to provide meaningful responses. These endeavors are a testament to the resolute commitment of aid workers who persistently deliver assistance under the most challenging circumstances, embodying the essence of this year’s World Humanitarian Day theme.”

Dr Gwarzo hinted that the Ministry has formulated policies and strategies aimed at fostering an enabling environment within the humanitarian sphere, facilitating seamless coordination and operation.

“Furthermore, the Ministry has formulated policies and strategies aimed at fostering an enabling environment within the humanitarian sphere, facilitating seamless coordination and operation.

“These strategies are meticulously constructed through the lens of the humanitarian-development-peace nexus—a cohesive framework that underscores the interdependence of these fundamental pillars. The intricate details of these policies and strategies will be presented in the course of this briefing.

“In the spirit of collaboration and shared responsibility, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our international partners for their continuous contributions and unwavering support. The steadfast efforts of humanitarian organizations further illuminate the path towards a better future.

“Acknowledging that the challenges posed by humanitarian crises transcend individual efforts, the Government remains resolute in its commitment to forging robust alliances with humanitarian actors. This commitment ensures the expeditious delivery of urgent assistance to those who need it most,” he said.

The Perm. Sec. further said,”In closing, I implore each of you to wholeheartedly embrace the cause of humanitarianism. Let us not falter in honoring those who have laid down their lives in the noble pursuit of aiding others.

“May the words of Mr. Ban Ki Moon, the former Secretary General of the United Nations, resonate within our hearts: “Let those we honor today inspire us to embark on a journey towards a world improved, where the bonds of our human family are woven even tighter.”

Also speaking, the United Nations (UN) Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Mr Matthias Schmale noted that humanitarians on the frontline in north east Nigeria work each day to ensure assistance is accessible to the most vulnerable women, children and men no matter who they are or where they are, adding that humanitarians are deeply committed to serving people in need.

“The World Humanitarian Day is an occasion to advocate for the survival, wellbeing and dignity of crisis-affected people and for the safety and security of aid workers, adding that in 2023, as the range and scope of risks facing humanitarians continues to increase, such advocacy is needed more than ever,” he said.

