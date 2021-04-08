

Ibeno (Akwa Ibom), April 8, 2021 (NAN) The National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Pyrates Confraternity, Eket chapter,

has donated medical equipment to Cottage Hospital in Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

The President of the association, Mr Paul Ike, who donated the equipment on Thursday in Ibeno, said the donation was in commemoration

of the 2021 World Health Day (WHD), which has “Building a Fairer, Healthier World” as its theme.

The day is to raise awareness on urgent action to eliminate health inequities and mobilise measures to attain better health for all and leave no one behind, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused grave consequences for people already experiencing inequities.

Ike explained that the gesture was to support and encourage front-line health workers at the Cottage Hospital, a secondary health facility owned by the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical equipment includes: Sphygmomanometer, face mask, surgical wears, sanitisers, soap and disinfectants.

The president of the association commended front-line health workers for the various roles they had played in ensuring that adequate medical attention was given to those in need at the grassroots.

He explained that many did not understand the risk undertaken by medical personnel in secondary health institutions, particularly those within the local area where the demand for adequate medical services was on the rise.

He said that though not everyone had access to tertiary health facility but the primary and secondary health facilities were closer to the people, hence the need to appreciate those who stood in the gap.

He maintained that it was also ideal that those who risked their lives to quell the high medical demands were appreciated.

“We appreciate what you are doing and hope that our little contribution will go a long way to motivate and encourage others to do more,” he said.

He noted that he was aware that the cottage hospital had done surgical operations to provide succor to those in need.

“I am aware that the hospital undertakes surgical operations; this is commendable,” he added.

Dr Kalu Anya, the Medical Director of the association, said NAS had been supporting humanity to alleviate endangering situations around the world.

Anya said the group appreciated the risk the health workers took in the area of their job description in the cottage hospital, which was the reason they decided to identify with the management of the hospital.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Udeme Ette, thanked NAS for the gesture and promised to use the equipment judiciously.

Ette, who said the hospital was pleased to receive the donation, added that the equipment would go a long way to aide in the day-to-day operations of the hospital.

He added that “on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the Hospital Management Board, I say a big thank you for this kind gesture.” (NAN)

