World Forest Day: Benue Govt vows to preserve forests reserves

By Emmanuel Antswen

Benue Government says it will ensure the preservation of the existing 55 government and 75 communal forests reserves in the state as part of efforts to mitigate climate change.

The Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Dr Godwin Oyiwona, made this known on Monday in Makurdi at the end of a programme to mark the 2022 World Forest Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of this year’s World Forest Day is “Inspire for the Future: The Role of Forests in Ensuring Sustainable Product’s and Consumption.”

Oyiwona said the government would do everything possible to ensure the preservation of all the existing forests for improved human sustainability.

He said the environment needed to be sustainable for human beings to live comfortably, adding that continuous illegal deforestation activities was causing harm to the earth, thereby resulting in climate change.

He said that reducing deforestation, which is a major cause of climate change, is a crucial mitigation step in the battle to preserve the planet.

According to the commissioner, Benue, being an agrarian state, is keen on afforestation, adding that the celebration of World Forest Day is an important milestone.

“Forests store massive amounts of carbon, provide numerous ecosystem services, and are amongst the most bio-diverse biomes on earth.

“Despite their value, forests, especially tropical forests, the equivalent of the land of the UK are massively lost every year.

“I consider forestry as a very important area which requires attention because of the role it plays in the environment.

“The fact that this sector has not received the attention it deserves as can be seen from the alarming rate at which trees are being cut without replacement, and the adverse effect this inflicts on the environment is worrisome.” he said

The commissioner further disclosed that the government was making conscious efforts for tree planting to protect the already fragile environment, as well as to ensure the continued existence of bio-diversity on earth.

“I have heard experts posit that ‘the day the last tree dies, the last man dies.’

“I am therefore, using this occasion to make a clarion call on all of us to join hands with the Ministry of Water Resources and Environment in order to achieve this noble objective of planting trees to protect the environment.

“I call on those involved in wanton cutting of trees without following due process to desist from this act, as Government will hence forth not spare anybody involved in this unwholesome act.

“The officers in charge of managing the forest estate of the State are accordingly directed to do everything lawful to see to this, as it cannot continue to be business as usual, or risk disciplinary actions,” he said

He regretted that the forests were being degraded by the public for either timber or firewood.

Oyiwona charged Forest Guards to step up their guards to check illegal felling of trees. (NAN)

