World Finance magazine names Zenith Bank Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria

Zenith Bank Plc has been named ”Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria” at the World Finance Banking Awards 2021, as published in the July edition of the World Finance Magazine.

The Group Managing /Chief of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu announced the award in a made available to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, in Lagos.

Onyeagwu said the award was on individual banks’ ability to adapt to a continually evolving technological environment, while maintaining top-class relations and bolstering their footing amidst the upheaval caused by the .

The recognition reflects the resilience and ability to adapt to a very challenging macroeconomic environment exacerbated by the , said.

“As well as our creating value for our teeming through our best-in-class service and innovative products and solutions.

“This award comes in the wake of several awards and recognitions received by the bank in recent times for its track record of excellent performance and global best practices.

“Zenith Bank was voted as Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2020, Best Bank in Nigeria in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards 2020 and 2021, and Best Corporate Governance ‘ Services’ Africa 2020 and 2021 by the Ethical Boardroom, others,” said.

expressed his gratitude to the bank’s for making Zenith Bank their preferred Institution, which culminated in the award.

NAN reports that ‘World Finance’ is a leading magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, business and the global . (NAN)

