World Environment Day: Minister calls for collaborative effort in addressing climate change

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Minister of Environment, Muhammed Abdullahi, has reiterated that reducing and addressing the challenges of climate change requires all hands to be on deck, as the devastating effects of climate change on human existence cannot be quantified.

The Minister made the call yesterday, during an event organised to mark this year’s World Environment Day 2022, with the theme; “Only one Earth” “together we can protect it”.

Abdullahi, who was represented by the Perm. Secretary, Engr. Musa Muhammed, said parts of efforts to curb climate change, is the declaration of 5th June as World Environment Day by the United Nations General Assembly, to create awareness on the dangers of climate change.

And that, in the same vein, the climate change Act which was put in place to reduce emissions into the climate is for proactive actions that requires all hands to be on deck to curb climate change.

He said not only was the idea of a World Environment Day formalized, that it also became a global platform for people from all walks of life to participate in various campaigns to spread awareness about environmental protection.

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Mallam Muhammed Bello, while delivering his keynote address, called on all residents and indigenes to do the needful in promoting and safeguarding the environment in terms of their building plans and infrastructure development.

This year’s World Environment Day commemoration, kicked off with a Sensitization Campaign Walk and clean up exercise on Saturday 4th of June 2022, at the Jabi Lake Abuja.

