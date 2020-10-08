World Egg Day: Association urges govt., others, to promote egg consumption

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), has called on Nigerians, government, and other relevant agencies to promote egg consumption daily to ensure a healthy living.

Mr. Ezekiel Mam, National President of the association made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja to commemorate World Egg Day.

NAN reports that World Egg Day is commemorated annually on second Friday of October and the theme for 2020 is “Eat your egg today and everyday”.

Mam, who identified egg as the most important natural gift from God to creation, added that most animals and human beings were product of egg.

He identified egg as containing all the basic requirements the body needs, describing egg consumption as a deliberate contribution to the wellbeing of the populace.