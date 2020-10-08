World Egg Day: Association urges govt., others, to promote egg consumption

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), has called on Nigerians, government, and other relevant agencies to promote egg consumption daily to ensure a healthy living.
Mr. Ezekiel Mam, National President of the association made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja to commemorate World Egg Day.
NAN reports that World Egg Day is commemorated annually on second Friday of October and the theme for 2020 is “Eat your egg today and everyday”.
Mam, who identified egg as the most important natural gift from God to creation, added that most animals and human beings were product of egg.
He identified egg as containing all the basic requirements the body needs, describing egg consumption as a deliberate contribution to the wellbeing of the populace.
“Consumption of an egg daily will increase your Intelligent Quotient, will increase your longevity, and your health will greatly improve, hence the association is advocating for consumption of an egg daily.
“We are using this period to encourage people that egg should form part of their dietary menu every day because it is important for their well-being.
“Egg is one of nature’s highest quality sources of protein and indeed contains many of the key ingredients for life.
“The proteins contained within eggs are highly important in the development of the brain and muscles, have a key role to play in disease prevention and contribute to general wellbeing.
“In some countries, it is lawful to give an egg per child daily from six months to18 years,” the President said.
Mam said that the day is aimed at boosting egg consumption and is an opportunity to help raise awareness of the benefits of egg. (NAN)
