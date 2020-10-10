World Egg Day: Association to establish grains farm for poultry feeds

The Egg Sellers and Distributors Association of Nigeria (ESDAN) on Saturday said it would establish a mega grain farm to produce poultry feeds following the ban on imported grains into the country.

The National President of ESDAN, Mrs Laide Graham, disclosed this at the commemoration of the 2020 World Egg Day and the second anniversary of the association.

The theme of the event, was: “Eggs – Much More Than Perfect Protein”.

“One of our agenda is to establish our own mega grains farm to reduce the burden of the burgeoning scarcity of feeds on poultry farmers which will in turn enable end users to access eggs more easily.

“Apart from this, there are lots more we have done and more still in the pipeline by the association to eradicate of egg glut in Nigeria. “Our intention is to contribute our own quota to the development of the agricultural sector in Nigeria,” Graham said.

She said that the association would also start production of safe and efficient crates in order to reduce waste resulting from eggs breaking in flimsy crates.

She urged Nigerians to incorporate daily consumption of eggs into their diets for healthy growth and development in the country.

According to her, an-egg-a-day is ideal for healthy growth as it contains most vitamins needed in the body.

Speaking at the event, former Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Sen. Adegboyega Kaka, said egg is life as it contained all essential nutrients which prevented various diseases.

Kaka, who was chairman of the occasion, added that it was in the interest of the association to ensure wholesome eggs are sold to consumers.

He commended the association for empowering egg sellers, bridging the gap in egg storage and guiding against glut, among others.

“I urge members to spread the good news and get others involved in the sale of healthy eggs as it is a golden product that can yield reasonable profits as a business.

” I commend the association on its efforts at promoting and enhancing the consumption of eggs among citizens in the country,” Kaka said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that ESDAN, which was inaugurated in 2018, has more than 500 members in Lagos State. (NAN)