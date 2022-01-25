World Education Day: Nigerian hub out to promote quality education

The Nigeria technology innovation hub, Co-creation hub (CcHUB), has reiterated its commitment to promoting quality and sustainable education in Africa.

Mr Bosun Tijani, Chief Executive Officer, CcHUB ,stated this in a statement on the celebration of the International Day of Education on Monday in Lagos.

The UN declared every 24th of January as International Day of Education as a way of celebrating the role of education in bringing about global peace and sustainable development.

This year’s has its theme: “Changing Course, Transforming Education.

Tijani said CcHUB was committed to improving education by leveraging technology to create engaging content and introducing innovative teaching methods to teachers with the aim of improving the learning outcomes of the students.

“We are a pipeline for designing and implementing various projects as an organisation and in collaboration with other partnering institutions.

“The EdTech Ecosystems in both Nigeria and Kenya is home to in-service and pre-service teachers, providing them with access to the Teachers’ Lounge where they receive free continuous professional development (CPD) that helps them meet the demands of teaching and learning in the 21st Century.

“We believe that teachers have a great influence on students and thus should be equipped with the skills necessary to improve the learning outcomes of learners, “ he said.

He said CcHUB was currently working with the Lagos State Ministry of Education to Transform STEM education in the state.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

“With 20 schools participating in the pilot programme, the aim of this project is to establish a community of practice for science teachers known as STEM Cells, through which they will receive training and guidance on the use of inquiry-based learning as an innovative teaching method and digital laboratories to enhance science education,” Tijani said.

He said CcHUB has engaged in partnerships Meta, Junior Achievement Nigeria, and NerdzFactory to address the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic on education.

“We have been involved in closing the digital divide in Nigeria. In partnership with Meta, Junior Achievement Nigeria, and NerdzFactory, we provide school leaders, teachers, learners, parents and youths with training on Digital Literacy and Online Safety.

“Through the Safe Online with Meta Digital Literacy programme, we have been able to train over 40,000 Nigerians since 2020.

“As we celebrate the International Day of Education, we will not fail to restate our commitment to improve STEM education by leveraging technology to curate quality content, promote inquiry-based learning and provide teachers with innovative continuous professional development programmes. (NAN)

