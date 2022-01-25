World Education Day: NGO presents 10-point demand to govt

An NGO, Citizens Centre for Integrated Development and Social Rights (CCIDESOR), has presented a 10-point demand to Federal and state governments aimed revamping education and dealing with its emerging challenges.

The demands are contained in a statement signed by the NGO’s Executive Director, Nnenna Onyenoha and its Programme Manager, Mr Nnaemeka Onyejiuwa, in Enugu on Monday meant to commemorate the World Education Day.

The NGO, in the first demand, urged both governments to disclose their education budget, particularly the capital components for citizens effective monitoring of implementation and appropriate feedback in line with the FOI Act’s provision for proactive disclosure.

It also called on governments at Federal and state levels to periodically disclose actual education budget releases for citizens’ appropriate oversight and whistle blowing to prevent corruption.

“Involve citizens, particularly the School-Based Management Committee or Parents Teacher Association (where applicable) in the process of implementation of the 2022 budget, as well as processes leading to the 2023 budget.

“Publish education sector roadmap meant to tackle the current challenges education is facing in Nigeria.

“Demonstrate additional commitment to jointly secure schools and students from insecurity.

“Encourage partnership with communities and well-meaning Nigerians to attract additional support to improve learning and teaching environments.

“Develop other measures that will prevent physical and psychological harm to students and teachers.

“In line with increased poverty and hardship, reduce external examination fees paid to students particularly at basic education level.

“Eradicate scandalous post-graduation charges like clearance fees paid by graduates of higher institutions.

“Remove all known and hidden taxes to education materials. Upgrade and reposition inspectorates’ departments for quality assurance compliance,” it said.

The NGO decried the damage COVID-19, insecurity and other forms of violence had done to education, as well as the high number of out-of-school children in the country, ranging between 10 million and 15 million.

It noted that the negative factors have increased the rate of poverty; doubled the number of impoverished persons and tripled the number of dropouts, who could not enroll at all and those who could not transit from one level to another.

CCIDESOR, however, lauded the Federal Government for increasing education budget allocation by over 50 per cent, while condemning many states, especially those in South-East, whose education budget allocation is between two per cent and five per cent.

“We note that the Federal 7.2 per cent budget allocation to education in 2022, as well as allocations by states does not represent the required political will needed to confront the myriad challenges that the education sector faces” the NGO said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Education Day, which is a day dedicated by the UN to commemorate education and proffer solutions to its challenges, is held annually on Jan. 24. (NAN)

