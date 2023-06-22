World Drugs Day: NDLEA campaigns  against stigmatisation of drug addicts

Aisha Ahmed

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Jigawa has embarked on a campaign against the stigmatisation of drug addicts to help the process of rehabilitating them.

The State Commandant of the agency, Alhaji Mu’azu Aliyu, said this on Thursday at a news briefing in Dutse to commemorate this year’s World Drugs Day.

Aliyu said that everyone has a role to play in the rescue and rehabilitation of drug addicts in the country.

He said that the Jigawa command had been actively engaging communities and conducting campaigns against the stigmatisation of drug victims.

He solicited the support of community heads, religious leaders and traditional rulers in educating their subjects to avoid stigmatising victims by tagging them funny names.

“Our command has been actively engaged in working with other security agencies to combat drug trafficking and addiction in the state.

“We commend the State Government for supporting us in that dimension, by setting up a strong and active commitee that helps to check the menace,” Aliyu said.

He said that the 2023 celebration aimed at empowering young people and communities to prevent drug addiction.

He further said that it was also aimed at raising awareness about the negative impact of stigma and discrimination on drug addicts and their families.

He further said that the global event was also meant to raise awareness on HIV/AIDS and hepatitis epidemic amongst people who use drugs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime set aside June 19 to June 26 of every year as World Drugs Day to be commemorated globally. (NAN)

