World Drug Day: Shun drug abuse, Marwa cautions youths

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has cautioned the public, especially youths, to shun drug abuse and illicit trafficking.


The chairman the agency, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, gave the warning in a special Juma'at as activities earmarked to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.


He led Muslim officers the agency to offer for the and the nation.


Marwa said that taking of illicit substances and intoxicant such as drugs are forbidden in Islam as well as Christianity as they add no value to lives.


“When you take drugs, these are uttering substances which do not allow you to anyone, including the Almighty God himself.


“The health consequences you do to yourself and to the society at large is also another negative result when doing illicit drugs.


“And this intake of drugs are the reasons we are facing the destruction of our youths, families and communities.


“For this reason, it is very important on the occasion of the international Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to pray for the nation against drug use and this is significant today and also for advocacy purposes.


“Don’t take drugs, stay away from drugs, drug are bad for you, bad for your family and to the society, ” he said.


The Chief Imam, National Mosque, Dr Muhammed Adams, reminded the youth on the to shun illict drug use and substances.


According to him, there is to also pray for the nation at a time where the country is facing insecurity.


He said that maintaining peace and building trust irrespective of ethic or religious differences are important.


“The youths needed to also know that illicit intake of substances and drugs added no positive value hence, avoiding it is neccessary,” he said.
 
activities lined up for the celebration include, a grand finale and inauguration of the War Against Drug Abuse and special thanksgiving church .


The World Drug Day is marked on every June 26 to strengthen action and cooperation in the goal of a world free of drug abuse.
The theme of this celebration is: "Share Facts On Drugs, Save Lives."

