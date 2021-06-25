World Drug Day: Shun drug abuse, Marwa cautions youths

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has cautioned the public, especially youths, to shun drug abuse and illicit trafficking.



The chairman of the agency, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, gave the warning in a special Juma’at Service as part of activities earmarked to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Friday.



He led other Muslim officers of the agency to offer prayers for the service and the nation.



Marwa said that taking of illicit substances and intoxicant such as drugs are forbidden in Islam as well as Christianity as they add no value to lives.



“When you take drugs, these are mind uttering substances which do not allow you to respect anyone, including the Almighty God himself.



“The health consequences you do to yourself and to the society at large is also another negative result when doing illicit drugs.



“And this intake of drugs are the reasons we are facing the destruction of our youths, families and communities.



“For this reason, it is very important on the occasion of the international Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to pray for the nation against drug use and this is significant today and also for advocacy purposes.



“Don’t take drugs, stay away from drugs, drug are bad for you, bad for your family and to the society, ” he said.



The Chief Imam, National Mosque, Dr Muhammed Adams, reminded the youth on the need to shun illict drug use and substances.



According to him, there is need to also pray for the nation at a time where the country is facing insecurity.



He said that maintaining peace and building trust irrespective of ethic or religious differences are important.



“The youths needed to also know that illicit intake of substances and drugs added no positive value hence, avoiding it is neccessary,” he said.



Other activities lined up for the celebration include, a grand finale and inauguration of the War Against Drug Abuse and special thanksgiving church service.



The World Drug Day is marked on every June 26 to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving the goal of a world free of drug abuse.

The theme of this year’s celebration is: “Share Facts On Drugs, Save.” Lives.(NAN).

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...