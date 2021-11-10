World Diabetes Day: NGO decries rising cost of drugs, devices

Diabetes Control Media Advocacy Initiative (DICOMA), an NGO, has expressed concern over the high cost of drugs and monitoring devices for Nigerians living with diabetes.

The group raised the concern on Tuesday in Lagos in a statement ahead of the 2021 World Diabetes Day, signed by Dr Afoke Isiavwe and Mrs Yinka Shokunbi, its Trustee Chairperson and Director of Communication, DICOMA, respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Diabetes Day (WDD) is celebrated globally on Nov. 14 annually to focus attention on diabetes because of its dire consequences on human health.

The theme for this year till 2023 was ‘Access to diabetes Care – If Not Now, When’ seeks to raise awareness on the impact of diabetes on the populace and the need for its effective management and control.

The leaders said people living with diabetes were among the worst hit by the current inflation in the country, as many were unable to take their medications or follow necessary guidelines and routines to keep the disease in check.

According to them, the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant disruption it created also contributed negatively to this, as many breadwinners lost jobs with the economic downturn.

“The forthcoming WDD no doubt offers a great opportunity to alert the government and public that the scourge of diabetes is attaining a dangerous dimension in the country as many people can no longer afford their medications and routines to effectively control their condition.

“Children living with diabetes, most of whom must be on regular insulin injection are also badly affected by the situation as many parents either reduce doses or stop administering injections as the cost of insulin, a vital component of diabetes management, has risen by over 40 per cent in the last six months.

“A vial of insulin now costs between N6000 and N12,000 in different parts of the country,” they said.

They noted that data from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) showed that more than 463 million adults (1 in 11) are currently living with diabetes globally.

“The disease affects no fewer than five million Nigerians and like elsewhere in the world the number of cases is increasing very fast.

“Also, one in every two people with diabetes in the country is undiagnosed, which means that the current estimated number of cases could be double or even more.

“Nigeria must avoid this looming disaster and act fast to assist people currently living with the disease.

“Remember, a poorly controlled diabetes population epidemic equals diabetes complications epidemic,” they said.

According to the NGO, IDF describes diabetes mellitus as one of the largest global health emergencies of the 21st century, largely because of its severe and deadly consequences.

“This is a disease that affects virtually all organs of the body, resulting in loss of vision, dental problems, kidney failure, cardiovascular disease, lower limb amputation, sexual dysfunction, among others, when not properly controlled.

“Sadly this is the situation many Nigerians living with diabetes are facing today,” it said.

The group stressed that this year’s WDD should not be about speeches and other forms of social gatherings alone.

According to the NGO, the country must make conscious efforts to address the plight of people living with diabetes by reviewing policies and urgent introduction of measures aimed at alleviating the plight of Nigerians suffering from diabetes.

The group appealed to the Federal Government to introduce policy and measures to drastically reduce the cost of anti-diabetes drugs and devices through zero import tariff and encouragement of their local production.

The leaders also called for the provision of free or subsidised insulin for children and the elderly.

It appealed to the government to expedite the implementation of some of the already existing policies and guidelines for the management of diabetes in the country.

The group called for increased awareness for diabetes education and enlightenment, saying that state governments should commence an immediate campaign for diabetes prevention and control, beginning from the 2021 WDD.

It appealed to healthcare providers and other stakeholders to intensify efforts in screening for diabetes and providing adequate information to assist people living with diabetes on the basic management of the disease.

It added that they should also assist the general public in recognising the signs and symptoms of the condition and the available preventing options. (NAN)

