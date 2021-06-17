World Desertification Day: FG reiterates commitment to tackle environmental challenges

on Thursday reiterated its commitment ensuring lasting solution environmental challenges by adopting a sustainable land management practices across country.

Dr Mohammad Abubakar, Minister of Environment, spoke at commemoration of 2021 World Desertification and Drought Day, organised by his ministry in Abuja.

Abubakar said the had developed policies, plans building institutional and legislative capacities enhance effective and far-reaching actions reduce the impacts of desertification and drought on the citizenry.

According him, recognises the importance of partnership in tackling desertification and it has facilitated the involvement of other actors, including the private sectors as well as donor organisations.

Abubakar said the government was concerned about the disruption of ecological system caused by poor land use, population pressure and the devastating activities of insurgents in the -Eastern part of the country.

He said government was also worried about the dire consequences of land degradation, loss of lives and of livelihood and had put in place the -East Development Commission.

Abubakar added effort was to restore human dignity and bring succour to the people in the area.

He urged Nigerians to cultivate the of planting trees as well as ensuring that any tree cut down was replaced, as this would serve as protection from windstorm and erosion.

Malam Muhammad Bello, FCT Minister said that desertification and drought were associated with environmental challenges such as reduction in food production, increase in hunger, disease, malnutrition among others.

Bello called on all stakeholders to join the global efforts to reclaim land lost to degradation and halt the rapid increase of desertification in the country.

Dr Mansur Matazu, Director-General, Nigerian Metrological Agency, said agency would consistently work with the ministry to build back a better environment.

Matazu said that the effort would help to protect fragile ecosystem and ensure sustainable environmental development of the country.

The theme of the 2021 World Desertification and Drought Day is: ‘Restoration, Land, Recovery’, “We Build Better with Healthy Land’’. (NAN)

