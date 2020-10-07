World Decent Work Day: NLC commends Bayelsa govt. on prompt payment

As the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s World Decent Work Day, Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has been commended for prompt payment of salaries.

Comrade John Ndiomu, the Chairman NLC Bayelsa chapter made the commendation during this year’s celebration with the theme: “A New Social Decent Contract for Recovery and Resilience” on Wednesday in Yenagoa.

The every Oct. 7 is set aside to celebrate the event, which started in 2008.

Ndiomu said the mobilisation was fundamental because it was targeted at government and other employers of labour to prioritise security, social network and viable economic growth.

“To realise decent work, every policy maker and employer of labour should act in such a manner that the well-being of the people be taken first before any other consideration.