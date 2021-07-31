World Day Against Trafficking: Kano NAPTIP takes campaign to markets, motor parks

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Saturday took its campaign against human trafficking to markets and motor parks in Kano State.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign was part of the activities to mark the 2021 World International Day Against Human Trafficking, with the theme, “Victims voices lead the way.”



The World Day Against trafficking in Persons is observed annually on July 30, to raise awareness on human trafficking as well as promote and protect the rights of victims.



The road walk started from Tarauni Market, Sabon Gari Market, Farm Centre Market, Kano Line Motor Park, Unguwa Uku Motor Park and terminated at the Kofar Wambai Motor Park.



The Kano Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mr Abdullahi Babale, said the campaign was meant to enlighten and educate the general public on the dangers of human trafficking.



“The agency is determined to change the narrative of the society to protect themselves, the children and wards from sexual or labour exploitation,” Babale said.



He also said the agency had on Friday taken similar campaign to Intercontinental and Arabic Government School, among other schools.



He said the essence was to enlighten and educate the students on their sexual rights and other gender-based violence.



Babale advised parents to protect their children from being exploited and lured into slavery under the guise of searching for greener pasture.



He said the agency received 186 cases from July, 2020 to July, 2021.



He further said the cases were mainly on human trafficking, child labour and sexual abuse.



According to him, the agency rescued at least 500 victims and arrested 182 suspects, while 21 convictions were secured during the period.



He thanked the Kano State Government for donating an office and official quarters for the North West Regional Director of the agency. (NAN)

