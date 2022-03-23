World Cup Qualifier: Football administrator urges Super Eagles to be focused, resilient

A football administrator, Ebere Amaraizu, has urged the Super Eagles to be focused and resilient in the World Cup Qualifier match with the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday.

Amaraizu, who is a Director with the Nigerian Nationwide League One, made the call on Tuesday in Enugu while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) ahead of the clash in Ghana.

According to him, the Super Eagles should display the ‘never-say-die-spirit’ in the team to triumph over the Black Stars of Ghana.

NAN reports that the two football teams have been scheduled to have a two-legged play-off feature for the qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The two-legged feature had been fixed for Friday, March 25 at Cape Coast Stadium, Ghana as well as Tuesday, March 29 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Nigeria.

He said that the match, especially the first leg in Ghana, would be explosive and tension soaked.

“Both teams will display class, beauty of the game and put their best to outwit each other.

“Nigerians, even the 200 million of us, are praying and wishing the Super Eagles huge success during the two-legged encounter.

“It is clear that the Black Star would never be a pushover, as Ghana is also a great football nation and had produced notable football stars over the years just as Nigeria had done also.

“However, personally, I believe in the resilience and never-say-die-spirit of the Super Eagles and I am optimistic that the national team will triumph over the Black Stars.

”They should be focused and play according to the technical and tactical guidelines of the coach,” he said.

Amaraizu noted that the national team qualifying for the Qatar World Cup 2022 meant a lot to Nigerians.

“The Nigerian government and football administrators are doing all to make the qualification a reality.

“Football is a big unifying factor in Nigeria. Football brings out the patriotism, love and oneness of the nation.

“As Nigerians, we earnestly look forward to the qualification and being at the world’s highest football fiesta in Qatar,” he said. NAN reports that Qatar World Cup 2022, which is the 22nd FIFA World Cup finals, would be held between Nov. 14 and Dec. 18, 2022. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

